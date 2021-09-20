Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Madger Gomes could make Crewe bow after registration issues are resolved

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 4:04 pm
Madger Gomes could feature for Crewe (Tess Derry/PA)
Madger Gomes could make his debut for Crewe in their Sky Bet League One clash with Morecambe.

The midfielder’s registration was initially delayed and the resolution saw him make the bench for the weekend victory against Burton, but he did not feature.

Luke Offord could be in contention after coming on to replace Terell Thomas, who came ​off injured in the second half of the Brewers game.

On-loan midfielder Scott Robertson also looks likely to feature after impressing manager David Artell with his recent performances.

Scott Wootton could keep his starting place for Morecambe.

The defender made his league debut against Doncaster after joining the club in August, with manager Stephen Robinson describing his display as “excellent”.

The Shrimps will be without forward Courtney Duffus who has sustained a thigh injury and is expected to be out of action for at least six weeks.

In-form striker Cole Stockton will be the key man for the Shrimps up front. He is currently the leading scorer in League One with six goals.

