Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Leeds youngsters could be given chance in Carabao Cup clash at Fulham

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 4:18 pm
Crysencio Summerville is in line to start for Leeds in the Carabao Cup (Richard Sellers/PA)
Crysencio Summerville is in line to start for Leeds in the Carabao Cup (Richard Sellers/PA)

Marcelo Bielsa could turn to some of his under-23 stars to allay a mounting injury crisis as Leeds prepare to travel to Fulham in the Carabao Cup.

Injuries to Luke Ayling and Raphinha added to the Elland Road issues in the wake of Friday night’s draw at Newcastle while the club’s young stars are itching to make an impression.

Crysencio Summerville made his Premier League debut as a second-half substitute against the Magpies and could be given a greater chance to make his mark at Craven Cottage on Tuesday.

Reflecting on Summerville’s display, Bielsa said: “He didn’t have too many minutes and few chances to unbalance them but he did show personality.

“He asked for the ball, he didn’t lose it, he contributed to the possession but clearly he wasn’t able to unbalance.”

While Bielsa’s men are still waiting for their first league win of the season, the club’s under-23 stars swept aside Liverpool 4-0 on Sunday.

The game saw a welcome return for Adam Forshaw, who is also in the frame to make a rare first-team appearance against Marco Silva’s side.

Injuries continue to restrict Bielsa’s options with Robin Koch, Diego Llorente and Jack Harrison all sidelined, adding to the potential absences of Ayling and Raphinha.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal