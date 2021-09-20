Sport Jarred Gillett to make debut as Premier League’s first overseas referee By Press Association September 20, 2021, 4:40 pm Jarred Gillett will take charge of his first Premier League match this weekend (John Walton/PA) Jarred Gillett will become the first overseas official to referee a Premier League this weekend. The Australian, 34, will take charge of the Watford v Newcastle match on Saturday. Gillett was promoted to the Select Group 1 of referees by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) ahead of the start of the current season. He moved to England in the 2019-20 season to referee in the EFL after officiating in the A-League in his home country. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close