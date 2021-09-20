Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Wigan striker Charlie Wyke looking to extend form against old club Sunderland

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 5:01 pm
Charlie Wyke is off the mark for Wigan after netting a brace at the weekend (Tess Derry/PA)
Striker Charlie Wyke will be looking to pick up where he left off at the weekend as Wigan take on Sunderland in the Carabao Cup.

The former Black Cat opened his account after scoring a brace for the Latics in their 4-1 win against Accrington.

Wigan could also consider handing club debuts to deadline-day signings Joe Bennett, Jason Kerr and Curtis Tilt.

Bennett and Kerr have yet to feature in a matchday squad, while Tilt has been an unused substitute in the last two games.

Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan is available again for the Wigan clash.

Flanagan missed the Black Cats’ weekend draw with Fleetwood, serving a one-game suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Accrington.

Ross Stewart could be a doubt after picking up a knock against the Cod Army.

The striker has netted five goals for Sunderland so far in League One and scored the opener at Fleetwood before a stoppage time challenge saw him end the game in discomfort.

