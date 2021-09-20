Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
Crawley face decision whether to stick with winning team

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 5:05 pm
Crawley manager John Yems could pick an unchanged team against Harrogate (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Crawley manager John Yems could pick an unchanged team against Harrogate (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Crawley manager John Yems must decide whether or not to stick with the side that began the wins over Carlisle and Colchester for the visit of Harrogate.

Kwesi Appiah and Ashley Nadesan are pushing for places in the starting line-up after they both came off the bench at Colchester on Saturday.

Owen Gallacher is hoping to play against Harrogate, where he had a spell on loan last year, but he has made just one league appearance for Crawley.

A third win in a row would see Crawley, who are currently 14th in League Two, move into the play-off places.

Harrogate could be without Lewis Page and Alex Pattison after they were injured during Saturday’s defeat to Port Vale.

Both were substituted in the first half, with Pattison suffering a cut to the head in the first minute of the game.

Jack Diamond will definitely be absent on Tuesday as he serves a one-match ban following his sending-off at Vale Park.

He could be replaced by Simon Power, who has started just one league game this season.

