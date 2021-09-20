Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Sheffield United to check on Sander Berge fitness

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 5:13 pm
Sheffield United’s Sander Berge (Mark Kerton/PA)
Sheffield United’s Sander Berge (Mark Kerton/PA)

Sheffield United will check on Sander Berge ahead of their Carabao Cup tie against Southampton.

The midfielder was withdrawn from the league game against Hull on Saturday as a precautionary measure, after feeling a pain in his hamstring during the warm-up.

The third-round game could be another chance for the likes of Michael Verrips, Kyron Gordon, Kacper Lopata, Zak Brunt, Iliman Ndiaye and Oliver Burke to get some more game time under their belts.

Recent signing Adlene Guedioura might also be handed his full debut, while Lys Mousset is fit again and back in contention.

Southampton will be without defender Jack Stephens.

Saints are enduring an anxious wait to learn the full extent of the injury he sustained against Manchester City.

The 27-year-old was forced off just before half-time during Saturday’s goalless draw with the Premier League champions after dropping to the floor and clutching his right leg.

Attacking duo Theo Walcott and Stuart Armstrong are also unlikely to make their comebacks on Tuesday night at Bramall Lane as both remain out with muscular injuries.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal