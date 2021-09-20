QPR midfielder Luke Amos could make his return in Everton Carabao Cup clash

QPR midfielder Luke Amos could return to senior action in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round clash with Premier League Everton.

The 24-year-old has been out since October last year after suffering cruciate ligament damage, but played the full 90 minutes in a B team fixture against Brentford last week and will hope to be involved against the Toffees.

Boss Mark Warburton has urged his team not to lose belief after back-to-back Sky Bet Championship defeats by Bournemouth and Bristol City, but could be tempted to make changes ahead of Friday night’s trip to West Brom.

Striker Charlie Austin and winger Albert Adomah had to make do with appearances from the bench against the Robins on Saturday and will hope for chances to push their claims.

Everton manager Rafael Benitez could ring the changes in the wake of Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa.

Jonjoe Kenny, Tom Davies and Andre Gomes were used as second-half substitutes at Villa Park, while the likes of Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite did not make it off the bench, and they will hope for opportunities.

However, Benitez will be without a trio of senior players through injury with keeper Jordan Pickford having picked up a shoulder injury during Monday night’s victory over Burnley, during which striker Richarlison sustained a knee problem, while full-back Seamus Coleman damaged a hamstring in training on Friday.

The Spaniard expects the trio to be sidelined for two to three weeks, while midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin missed out at the weekend with a thigh problem.