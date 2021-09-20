Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
QPR midfielder Luke Amos could make his return in Everton Carabao Cup clash

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 5:15 pm
QPR’s Luke Amos could return from a cruciate ligament injury against Everton in the Carabao Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)
QPR midfielder Luke Amos could return to senior action in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round clash with Premier League Everton.

The 24-year-old has been out since October last year after suffering cruciate ligament damage, but played the full 90 minutes in a B team fixture against Brentford last week and will hope to be involved against the Toffees.

Boss Mark Warburton has urged his team not to lose belief after back-to-back Sky Bet Championship defeats by Bournemouth and Bristol City, but could be tempted to make changes ahead of Friday night’s trip to West Brom.

Striker Charlie Austin and winger Albert Adomah had to make do with appearances from the bench against the Robins on Saturday and will hope for chances to push their claims.

Everton manager Rafael Benitez could ring the changes in the wake of Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa.

Jonjoe Kenny, Tom Davies and Andre Gomes were used as second-half substitutes at Villa Park, while the likes of Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite did not make it off the bench, and they will hope for opportunities.

However, Benitez will be without a trio of senior players through injury with keeper Jordan Pickford having picked up a shoulder injury during Monday night’s victory over Burnley, during which striker Richarlison sustained a knee problem, while full-back Seamus Coleman damaged a hamstring in training on Friday.

The Spaniard expects the trio to be sidelined for two to three weeks, while midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin missed out at the weekend with a thigh problem.

