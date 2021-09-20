Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
Brentford boss Thomas Frank to make changes in the Carabao Cup against Oldham

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 5:28 pm
Thomas Frank will make changes (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Thomas Frank will make changes (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Brentford manager Thomas Frank will make changes in the Carabao Cup against Oldham on Tuesday.

The Premier League new boys head into the third-round clash buoyed by Saturday’s impressive 2-0 win at Wolves.

Shandon Baptiste is unavailable to face Latics through suspension and Bees boss Frank says they have no fresh injuries to contend with.

The Dane will shuffle his pack on Tuesday but name a strong bench, with Mathias Jensen, Mathias Jorgensen, Saman Ghoddos and Yoane Wissa among those pushing to start.

Oldham head to Brentford Community Stadium bottom of the English Football League.

Keith Curle’s side sit bottom of Sky Bet League Two following their 0-0 home draw with promoted Hartlepool at the weekend.

A lengthy injury list has compounded matters for Oldham.

Nicky Adams, Ouss Cisse and Jamie Hopcutt are among the absentees.

