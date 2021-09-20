Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

European clubs frustrated by the way FIFA is consulting over calendar proposals

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 5:47 pm
European clubs are understood to have grave concerns about calendar plans drawn up by Arsene Wenger (PA Archive)
European clubs are becoming increasingly frustrated by what they see as a brazen FIFA PR campaign in favour of radical changes to the international match calendar which include biennial World Cups.

The PA news agency understands clubs have misgivings about the manner in which FIFA is consulting over its proposals, which would mean a major men’s finals tournament at the end of every season.

The current international match calendar is underpinned by a Memorandum of Understanding between FIFA and the European Club Association which runs to next year and was based on detailed negotiations.

PA understands there is concern among the continent’s clubs that this time FIFA is trying to railroad other stakeholders without sufficient consultation.

They believe the world governing body has effectively undermined its position as global regulator of the game by not making detailed consultation the starting point for drawing up proposals.

They are concerned, like UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, that a biennial World Cup would dilute the importance of the competition, and be detrimental to the club game at domestic and international level and to player welfare.

The widespread opposition from European clubs – who employ many of the top stars who play in FIFA’s flagship competition – follows a statement of firm and unanimous opposition to FIFA’s calendar plans issued by the European Leagues group, which includes the Premier League among its membership.

FIFA announced on Monday morning that it will hold an online summit with football associations from all over the world next week to discuss its plans for the men’s and women’s international calendars.

The September 30 summit is in addition to separate invitations sent by FIFA earlier this month to stakeholders including all the confederations, the ECA, the World Leagues Forum and world players’ union FIFPRO. It is intended to be the first of several opportunities for a “constructive and open debate” on the proposals.

FIFA released the results of a fans’ survey last week which found a majority of respondents were in favour of a change of frequency to the World Cup.

Of that majority, most favoured a World Cup every two years. However, in each age category the most popular choice in terms of percentage figure was to retain the status quo. The IRIS survey was commissioned by FIFA but independently conducted by YouGov.

A technical advisory group looking at the men’s calendar is being led by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, FIFA’s head of global development. The women’s equivalent is spearheaded by former United States coach Jill Ellis.

A statement from FIFA on Monday morning read: “FIFA is committed to being a forum for meaningful debate by engaging with a wide range of stakeholders including fans and looks forward to discussions on the sustainable growth of football in all regions of the world, at all levels.”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said he would like the member associations to be in a position to vote on the calendar changes before the end of the year.

