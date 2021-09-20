Burnley expected to make changes for Rochdale clash

Burnley will remain without Connor Roberts, Kevin Long and Dale Stephens for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash against League Two side Rochdale.

Lewis Richardson, who was on the bench in the previous round away to Newcastle, has also been added to the absentee list after picking up an injury while playing for the under-23s.

Josh Brownhill will be assessed after taking a knock in Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal, with Dyche unlikely to want to take any risks as his side remain in search of a first Premier League win this season.

Instead, Dyche is expected to make a number of changes with the likes of Wayne Hennessey, Phil Bardsley, Nathan Collins, Erik Pieters, Jack Cork, Aaron Lennon and Jay Rodriguez aiming to start.

Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale is also expected to make changes to the side that drew 1-1 at Mansfield on Saturday.

Corey O’Keeffe is available again after being ineligible to face his parent club, while Abraham Odoh, who started in the previous round against Shrewsbury, will hope to come back into the side.

Jeriel Dorsett must be assessed after being withdrawn at half-time on Saturday, when he was replaced by James McNulty.

Sheffield United loanee Sam Graham remains unavailable with a thigh injury.