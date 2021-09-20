Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021
Sport

Burnley expected to make changes for Rochdale clash

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 5:58 pm
Sean Dyche will be without a number of players for the visit of Rochdale on Tuesday (Alex Pantling/PA)
Sean Dyche will be without a number of players for the visit of Rochdale on Tuesday (Alex Pantling/PA)

Burnley will remain without Connor Roberts, Kevin Long and Dale Stephens for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash against League Two side Rochdale.

Lewis Richardson, who was on the bench in the previous round away to Newcastle, has also been added to the absentee list after picking up an injury while playing for the under-23s.

Josh Brownhill will be assessed after taking a knock in Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal, with Dyche unlikely to want to take any risks as his side remain in search of a first Premier League win this season.

Instead, Dyche is expected to make a number of changes with the likes of Wayne Hennessey, Phil Bardsley, Nathan Collins, Erik Pieters, Jack Cork, Aaron Lennon and Jay Rodriguez aiming to start.

Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale is also expected to make changes to the side that drew 1-1 at Mansfield on Saturday.

Corey O’Keeffe is available again after being ineligible to face his parent club, while Abraham Odoh, who started in the previous round against Shrewsbury, will hope to come back into the side.

Jeriel Dorsett must be assessed after being withdrawn at half-time on Saturday, when he was replaced by James McNulty.

Sheffield United loanee Sam Graham remains unavailable with a thigh injury.

