Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Thomas Frank expects Brentford to win cup clash but knows the threat Oldham pose

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 6:43 pm
Brentford boss Thomas Frank is ready for Carabao Cup action (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Brentford boss Thomas Frank is ready for Carabao Cup action (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Thomas Frank expects Brentford to beat embattled Oldham but knows his side risk coming a cropper if they are not fully focused on Carabao Cup progress.

Having led the Bees on an unforgettable journey to the semi-finals of last season’s competition, the Dane is now preparing to host the lowest-ranked side in the competition on Tuesday evening.

Oldham are besieged by issues heading to the Brentford Community Stadium, with the side bottom of Sky Bet League Two as fans continue to protest against owner Abdallah Lemsagam.

Keith Curle’s Latics are also dealing with a lengthy injury list ahead of facing a Brentford side buzzing after Saturday’s impressive 2-0 Premier League win at Wolves.

“In football nothing is easy,” Bees manager Frank said. “We’ve seen it so many times that there’s been surprises in the Carabao Cup or the FA Cup.

“Premier League sides getting beaten by Conference teams or League Two sides. That can happen tomorrow, so we’re very aware of that.

“Of course we are favourites, of course I expect us to win, but I know that Oldham can hurt us.

“We are prepared for this game as good as we were against Wolves and I will put a strong team out there that I 100 per cent think can win the game.

“But we know it’s the small things in football that can change so quickly in the game.”

Frank said the win at Wolves gave them a massive boost but stressed the need to be humble and “bang on it” against Oldham, whose fans must look on enviously at Brentford’s ownership and structure.

“It is a true privilege – being at a club where there is a clear strategy, completely aligned from the top to the bottom in the club,” he said.

“A calm, missionary owner, two fantastic sports directors, we all want to go in the same direction. That’s a massive privilege but also it is a good story.

“Twelve years ago I think it was around this time that (owner) Matthew (Benham) went into the club, so everything is possible in every club if you get the right owner, the right people, and then building step by step.

“We are a fantastic example of that. And if you’re very progressive and positive, we only started building, so hopefully we can keep adding layers.”

Frank will make a number of changes for Tuesday’s third-round clash, with Mathias Jensen, Mathias Jorgensen, Saman Ghoddos and Yoane Wissa among those pushing to start for Brentford.

“No injuries for this game,” he added. “Everyone is available.

“Of course we have the red card to Shandon Baptiste so he will be out.

“There’ll be some changes, but it will be a strong side. It will be with international players and there’ll be a strong bench.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal