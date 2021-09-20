Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stiliyan Petrov thinks Celtic fans are prepared to give Ange Postecoglou time

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 7:19 pm
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou during the defeat by Livingston (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic fans are prepared to give Ange Postecoglou time, according to former Hoops midfielder Stiliyan Petrov.

Postecoglou suffered a sixth away defeat in charge on Sunday to leave Celtic sixth in the cinch Premiership table.

The Hoops have lost all three of their away games in the league but the run without a domestic triumph on the road stretches back seven months, when Neil Lennon was still in charge and before John Kennedy’s extended caretaker stint.

Celtic made 12 summer signings and Postecoglou was without the likes of skipper Callum McGregor, top goalscorer Kyogo Furuhashi and new signing Giorgos Giakoumakis for the 1-0 defeat at Livingston.

With vacancies in the chief executive and chief recruitment roles adding to the state of flux, Petrov feels a slow start was inevitable this season.

“Everyone is talking about the away form,” he told Sky Sports. “It’s just a transition period they have to go through.

“Ange is finding it very difficult to get his best team out on the pitch, he is finding it very difficult to pick his best players.

“It will take time. It’s a transition I think everyone expected.

“I think fans are quite satisfied with what’s going on on the pitch and it’s just one of those periods they have to go through.

“The way the manager wants Celtic to play, it’s very difficult. There’s a lot of details need to be covered.

“He always stresses how he loves going forward and loves scoring goals but they have got a lot of new players at the back and they need time to gel.

“There’s a lot of work that needs doing on the pitch, he knows, and he is talking about it. He is quite calm and he knows the process will take time.”

Petrov signed for Celtic in the early days of John Barnes’ reign in 1999 and helped the new manager to 12 wins in his first 13 matches in charge.

But Barnes was gone by the middle of February 2000 after a Scottish Cup defeat by Inverness came on top of three league games without a win.

When it was pointed out to him that time is not a luxury afforded to managers in Glasgow, Petrov, speaking at a John Hartson Foundation golf day, said: “I believe when the new manager was appointed with everything on the board with the chief executive and director of football, I think everyone understands, especially the fans, that the club is going through a change, a transition, that needs time, needs patience.

“I know you stressed there is no time if you don’t win but I think the Celtic fans are quite prepared to give this manager time and at the end of the season they will analyse it.”

