Sport Jarred Gillett becomes Premier League's first referee from outside British Isles By Press Association September 20, 2021, 7:31 pm Referee Jarred Gillett (John Walton/PA) Jarred Gillett will this weekend become the first referee from outside the British Isles to take charge of a Premier League match. The Australian is to officiate Watford's top-flight match against Newcastle at Vicarage Road on Saturday. Gillett was promoted to the Select Group 1 of referees by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) ahead of the start of the current season. Match official appointments for #PL Matchweek 6 (Sep 25-27) have been confirmed🇦🇺 Jared Gillett will take charge of his first #PL match making him the first overseas referee to do so➡️ https://t.co/LWxow6gW0o pic.twitter.com/swJXEDF4Ci— Premier League (@premierleague) September 20, 2021 The 34-year-old moved to England in the 2019-20 season to referee in the EFL after officiating in the A-League in his home country. Republic of Ireland-born Dermot Gallagher officiated in the Premier League for a number of years. Gallagher moved to England aged 16 and was registered to the Oxfordshire FA having competed his qualifications.