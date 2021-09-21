Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

On this day in 2008: The USA win the Ryder Cup

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 6:02 am Updated: September 21, 2021, 10:42 am
The USA celebrate winning the 2008 Ryder Cup (Nick Potts/PA)
The USA celebrate winning the 2008 Ryder Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

Nick Faldo’s European team were comprehensively outplayed as the USA, captained by Paul Azinger, regained the Ryder Cup at Valhalla on September 21, 2008.

Europe had won the previous three matches but this one ended up in a resounding 16 1/2-11 1/2 victory for the hosts.

Faldo’s decisions were criticised throughout, none more so than the order in which he sent his players out for the final day singles.

A dejected Nick Faldo accepts defeat, with Phil Mickelson looking on
A dejected Nick Faldo accepts defeat, with Phil Mickelson looking on (Nick Potts/PA)

Europe trailed by two points after the first two days but Faldo chose to leave Padraig Harrington, the Open and USPGA champion, until last despite the risk his result would be irrelevant.

That was exactly how things played out, with European giants Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Graeme McDowell all still out on the course when the result was decided.

The winning point was secured by Jim Furyk, who beat Miguel Angel Jimenez on the 17th.

Faldo put on a brave face afterwards, saying: “We are talking about fractions between these two teams. If we could get it to the last four guys – that was the risk I guess we took.

Nick Faldo (second right) talks to Ian Poulter (right) and Justin Rose (second left)
Nick Faldo (second right) talks to Ian Poulter (right) and Justin Rose (second left) (Nick Potts/PA)

“We gave our heart and soul. The golf was fantastic and this particular week they have done us. Everybody has given 100 per cent and that’s all you can do.”

Azinger said: “My captain’s picks played well. I’m real proud of them. The pressure is always on them.

“Today was an incredible day. The crowds were beautiful and they were well-behaved, and the European team and players, I’m proud of them. They really showed a lot of class in defeat. I’m just so honoured that I was able to be here and do this.”

Europe reclaimed the title at Celtic Manor in 2010 and have won four of the five editions since 2008. The delayed 43rd Ryder Cup will begin at Whistling Straits on Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]