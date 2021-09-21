Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eddie Jones omits five senior men including Vunipolas from autumn training squad

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 9:07 am Updated: September 21, 2021, 9:18 am
Eddie Jones has cut five senior players from his training squad (Steve Parsons/PA)
Eddie Jones has omitted five senior players including the Vunipola brothers and occasional captain George Ford from his first England squad of the autumn.

Billy and Mako Vunipola have both been left out and also missing from the 45-man training group that will gather in south-west London for a three-day camp on Sunday are their fellow Saracens Jamie George and Elliot Daly.

Completing the list of purged veteran internationals who have been mainstays of the Jones era is Ford, the Leicester fly-half who has been one of the Australian’s most trusted lieutenants.

Like Billy Vunipola, Ford was given the summer off rather than play in the July Tests against the United States and Canada.

Mako Vunipola, Daly and George were involved in the recent British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa yet cannot win places in the squad that will begin preparations for matches against Tonga, Australia and South Africa.

While some, or even all, of the omissions may be intended as warning shots across the bows of under-performing players, it could yet represent the biggest changing of the guard of Jones’ reign.

England v South Africa – Autumn International – Twickenham Stadium
Mako and Billy Vunipola are among the players missing out (Mike Egerton/PA)

Other seasoned campaigners Ben Youngs, Owen Farrell, Courtney Lawes, Joe Marler, Jonny May and Anthony Watson have survived the cull.

Nine of the 16 new caps awarded against the USA and Canada are present in Jamie Blamire, Trevor Davison, Alex Dombrandt, Joe Heyes, Lewis Ludlow, Adam Radwan, Harry Randall, Marcus Smith and Freddie Steward.

And there are eight uncapped players in Mark Atkinson, Jack Kenningham, Louis Lynagh, Gabriel Oghre, Raffi Quirke, Sam Riley, Bevan Rodd and Ollie Sleightholme.

“This is an exciting squad made up of experienced players and young guys who did well in the summer and have earned their place again,” Jones said.

“We have left out some experienced players but we’re really clear that the door isn’t closed to them and we’re looking forward to seeing them work hard to get back into contention.

“We have five campaigns now until the 2023 World Cup so each one counts, and this is a chance for this 45 to impress the new coaching staff.”

