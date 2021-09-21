Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021
Tariq Lamptey set for long-awaited comeback in Brighton’s tie with Swansea

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 2:09 pm
Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey has been out with a serious hamstring problem (Naomi Baker/PA)
Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey has been out with a serious hamstring problem (Naomi Baker/PA)

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey is in contention to make a long-awaited comeback in the Carabao Cup tie against Swansea.

Lamptey has not featured since December 2020 because of a serious hamstring injury, but was an unused substitute for Sunday’s Premier League win over Leicester.

Dan Burn should be involved again after showing no reaction following his return from a knee problem, but fellow defender Adam Webster (hamstring) looks set to be out of action until after October’s international break.

Seagulls boss Graham Potter indicated he will utilise his squad, so should recall some of the under-23s players who were involved in the win at Cardiff in the last round, where midfielders Marc Leonard and Taylor Richard both started.

Swansea boss Russell Martin confirmed he will also make changes for the trip to the Amex Stadium.

Forward Joel Piroe could be in line to start having come off the bench to score a last-minute equaliser as the Swans fought back from three goals down to draw 3-3 at Luton on Saturday.

Midfielder Olivier Ntcham, who was also on target in the late revival, and defender Ben Cabango could also feature again following their substitute appearances at Kenilworth Road.

Korey Smith is fit again following a calf problem as the midfielder targets a first appearance since the opening Sky Bet Championship game in August, but teenage defender Tivonge Rushesha (ACL) remains a long-term absentee.

