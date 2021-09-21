Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport

The big issues behind Eddie Jones’ 45-man England training squad

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 2:12 pm
Eddie Jones has been ruthless in purging four of his most senior players from his England squad (Adam Davy/PA)
Eddie Jones has been ruthless in purging four of his most senior players from his England squad (Adam Davy/PA)

Eddie Jones has overseen the greatest single cull of senior internationals of his England reign in selecting a 45-man training squad for the autumn, eclipsing 2018 when Dylan Hartley, Chris Robshaw, James Haskell and Mike Brown were phased out. Here the PA news agency examines the key questions surrounding his selection.

Who is missing?

Mako (left) and Billy (right) Vunipola face a battle to win back their England places
Mako (left) and Billy (right) Vunipola face a battle to win back their England places (Adam Davy/PA)

Billy and Mako Vunipola, Jamie George and George Ford – all stalwarts of the Jones era and mainstays of the 2019 World Cup team – are absent from the squad that will begin a three-day camp at the Lensbury on Sunday. Elliot Daly is also missing, although he is recovering from shin surgery. Mako Vunipola and George were involved in the Lions Test series against South Africa over the summer but are unable to force their way on to a list of the best 45 players in English rugby.

Why has Jones acted?

Referencing the need to “draw bit of a line in the sand” after the Lions tour, England’s head coach is intent on building a team to win the next World Cup and has two years to do it. He has made it clear that all four players remain in contention for the future, but that prospect is bleaker for some more than others. Billy Vunipola’s powers have been on the wane for some time, while his elder brother Mako blows hot and cold. Both are facing stiff competition from a younger generation. George’s slump that started in the Six Nations continued on to the Lions tour, but he will surely be back given the lack of experience at hooker. Ford, meanwhile, has lost out to rising star Marcus Smith.

Who is the biggest casualty?

George Ford has been an influential figure for England but he is now on the outside looking in
George Ford has been an influential figure for England but he is now on the outside looking in (Ashley Western/PA)

Undoubtedly Ford. The Leicester fly-half has been part of Jones’ inner circle from the start, a trusted lieutenant and occasional captain responsible alongside Owen Farrell for helping shape England’s attack. But Smith’s unstoppable rise last season has meant that either Ford or Farrell had to be jettisoned to usher in the new era at 10 and Jones has opted to retain his captain, despite his undistinguished form. To the Australian’s credit, he has not fudged the issue by including all three and the decision he now faces is deciding who starts as chief conductor.

How good is Smith?

Viewed as a future “superstar of the game” by Warren Gatland, Smith’s career detonated when he blazed a trail through the 2020-21 Gallagher Premiership as Harlequins claimed their first league title since 2012. Smith was instrumental in Quins’ success and his fireworks resulted in a first England caps against the USA in July and then a Lions call-up. Still only 22, his passing and running skills are matched by a growing maturity in game management and reliability from the kicking tee. Often at the heart of Quins’ trademark fightbacks, the only complaint is why did it take Jones take so long to pick this steely playmaker.

Who could emerge in time for the World Cup?

Alex Dombrandt has been sensational for Harlequins as a dynamic number eight
Alex Dombrandt has been sensational for Harlequins as a dynamic number eight (PA)

Alex Dombrandt made his debut in July and offers a different skill set to a prime Billy Vunipola, less accomplished at close quarters but still a hugely effective carrier whose hands and running lines make him a threat in wider channels. Full-back has been a problem position in recent years but Freddie Steward looks born for the role because of his expertise under the high ball and physicality in the carry. And there is sure to be a changing of the guard on the wings with Louis Lynagh, Ollie Sleightholme and Adam Radwan all pressing hard.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]