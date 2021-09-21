Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021
John Potter insists Hibernian have big-game mentality

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 2:17 pm
John Potter wants Hibs to prove they have what it takes on the big occasion (Nick Potts/PA)
Assistant manager John Potter insists Hibernian have no problem with their mentality when it comes to big matches.

The Easter Road side lost two semi-finals and a final last term despite being favourites in all three games, prompting concerns among supporters about whether they are equipped to deliver when the pressure is at its highest.

As Hibs prepare to try and reach their fourth consecutive semi-final under Jack Ross and Potter’s stewardship, facing Dundee United at Tannadice in a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final on Thursday, Potter poured scorn on the suggestion that there is a psychological barrier preventing the team getting over the line.

Asked whether he felt Hibs had a mental block with big games, Potter said: “No, not at all.

“We’ve won a lot of big games. You don’t finish third in the league and get to semi-finals and finals without winning big games.

“I think people sometimes forget games are difficult – other teams are trying to beat us as well.

“We’ve actually won a lot of games in the cups. You’ve got to actually get to quarter-finals and semi-finals to be able to win the thing. There were some good moments last year because we got to the latter stages of the tournaments and if you want to win it, you have to do that.

“Thursday is another chance to get to Hampden so hopefully we can go and win it.”

Hibs played at Hampden four times last term – in the delayed 2020 Scottish Cup semi-final, the League Cup semi-final, and the semi-final and final of the 2021 Scottish Cup – but had no fans present at any of those matches.

Potter is hopeful Hibs – who welcome attacker James Scott back into contention – can get past United on Thursday and earn their supporters a long-awaited return to the national stadium.

He said: “We’ve got players who have won cups at Hampden and players who have been there and been disappointed. The difficult bit last year was that there were no fans in the stadium so we’d love to get to Hampden and see 20-30,000 Hibs fans there. That would be a big thing, so hopefully we can do that.

“There will always be expectation on Hibs. We’re a big club in Scotland and we put expectation on ourselves to finish at the top end of the league and win cups. We feel we’ve got an opportunity to do that.

“We had opportunities last year. We were relatively successful in the league and got to semi-finals and finals, and now we want to win it. To do that, we need to win on Thursday night.”

