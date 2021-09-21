Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ricardo Pereira admits Leicester’s mentality needs to be right at The Den

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 2:58 pm
Ricardo Pereira, pictured, has warned Leicester to hit back to form at the first attempt at Millwall (David Davies/PA)
Ricardo Pereira has warned Leicester to ignore the ferocious atmosphere at The Den in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup trip to Millwall.

The 27-year-old has admitted the Foxes are itching to get back to winning ways, following Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League loss at Brighton.

Boss Brendan Rodgers could look to freshen up his line-up for the cup encounter, but Pereira insisted whoever takes the field has a responsibility to help the club get back on track.

“I heard it’s a good atmosphere there, but we have to concentrate on our game,” he told Leicester’s official club website.

“When you don’t win the good thing is that you play again in three days.

“You have another game, an opportunity to do better, to change things and change the momentum.

“That’s what we will do on Wednesday. It depends on the mentality you go into the game with.

“If you go in with the wrong mentality it can be difficult, because we have more to lose than them.

“We have to go in with a good mentality and do our best.”

Ayoze Perez could return after suspension, but Rodgers will be tempted to make a number of changes to rest and rotate his squad in south east London.

“We know we did good things in the second-half but we are disappointed and the team was sad at the end,” said Pereira.

“Now we need to bring our desire to the next game, do better and win.

“It was a hard game. You have to take the good things from it, learn from our mistakes and do better next time.”

