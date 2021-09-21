Hwang Hee-chan set for maiden Wolves start against Tottenham

Hwang Hee-chan could make his first Wolves start in the Carabao Cup clash with Tottenham.

John Ruddy, Leander Dendoncker, Yerson Mosquera and Fabio Silva may all come in following the 2-0 Premier League defeat to Brentford.

Jonny (knee) and Pedro Neto (knee) remain long-term absentees for Wolves boss Bruno Lage.

Tottenham will be without forwards Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura.

Bergwijn has a sprained ankle while Moura has a knock and both men will not make the trip to the midlands.

Defender Japhet Tanganga is back from suspension and should return to the squad.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Boly, Hoever, Mosquera, Semedo, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Neves, Cundle, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Trincao, Traore, Podence, Silva, Hwang, Jimenez.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Doherty, Emerson, Sanchez, Romero, Tanganga, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Davies, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Alli, Lo Celso, Gil, Kane, Son, Scarlett.