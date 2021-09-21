Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021
St Johnstone determined to get to Hampden for fans who missed out last season

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 4:28 pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson with the trophy (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone are determined to get to Hampden for the supporters who watched their double cup success from home.

Manager Callum Davidson revealed their main driver for their Premier Sports Cup quarter-final at Dundee on Wednesday would be giving their fans a day out at the national stadium.

Saints have won their only three major trophies since their fans were last at Hampden, for a Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Motherwell in 2011.

They won the Scottish Cup at Celtic Park in 2014 after beating Aberdeen in the semi-final at Ibrox, and fans were shut out of all four Hampden appearances last season amid the pandemic.

Saints have also suffered League Cup semi-final defeats at Easter Road and Tynecastle in the past decade.

Davidson said: “What we are focused on is trying to get the supporters to Hampden. They missed out last season.

“To get to Hampden again would be an unbelievable achievement in three cup competitions in a row. So that’s what we are focused on.”

Davidson agreed that the restricted celebrations were the only down side of their incredible season.

“I couldn’t party properly either,” he said. “But I think you’re right. For me that’s why you win trophies. For a town like Perth, to win the double and not really manage to celebrate it properly… Obviously things like the bus tour, going to the civic hall, these are all special moments that we weren’t able to do.

“Hopefully we can come through this tie and try to get to the final again.”

Davidson admits his players will need to cope with being seen as a scalp, mainly by opposing fans.

“Back in 2014, when Tommy (Wright) won the Scottish Cup and I was with him, teams changed their mindset when they were playing against us,” he said.

“It’s sometimes nice just to go under the radar and plug along and pick up results.

“This time people are probably taking a bit more notice of what we are doing. That’s part of being successful. You have to work out ways to win games of football.

“To be honest, I think it’s a stronger league this season. But there are definitely certain things that are different, it’s more with the crowds.

“Dundee United had 3,500 or 4,000 here and Rangers had a bit more, to come along and help their team. We probably notice the crowds want to beat us.

“It’s all credit to the players, it’s something we need to get used to. Wednesday night will be a great atmosphere.

“We competed pretty well without the crowds, now we have to compete with crowds.”

