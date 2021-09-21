Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Shaun Hutchinson ‘should be back’ for Millwall’s cup clash with Leicester

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 4:31 pm
Shaun Hutchinson is set to return for Millwall (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Shaun Hutchinson is set to return for Millwall (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Shaun Hutchinson could be in line to feature for Millwall in their Carabao Cup clash against Leicester.

The defender has resumed training after sustaining a thigh injury last month and manager Gary Rowett said he “should be back for Wednesday”.

Danny McNamara, Benik Afobe and George Evans may also be in contention having also returned to training after injuries but winger Sheyi Ojo is a doubt as he recovers from illness.

Ayoze Perez could return for Leicester.

The former Newcastle forward is available again after suspension.

Jonny Evans will be a doubt with a foot injury, while fellow defenders James Justin and Wesley Fofana are long-term absentees.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Pereira, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Tielemans, Ndidi, Soumare, Barnes, Maddison, Vardy, Ward, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Amartey, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Castagne, Daka, Lookman, Perez.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal