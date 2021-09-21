James McPake confident Dundee will start taking their chances

James McPake is confident his Dundee team will show their “ruthless” streak soon.

The Dark Blues have not scored in three matches and are yet to win a cinch Premiership game since getting promotion.

But McPake believes his side are creating many more chances than they were in his early months in the job two years ago.

With the likes of Leigh Griffiths, Jason Cummings and Cillian Sheridan up front, McPake is sure the goals will come if his side keep playing the same way.

Dundee’s latest defeat was a 1-0 loss at Tannadice when his side could not convert some good openings thanks to a mixture of their finishing, a last-ditch challenge by Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew, a goal-line clearance from Ryan Edwards plus the form of home goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist.

Speaking ahead of the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against St Johnstone at Dens Park, McPake said: “We just need a wee thing to fall for us and to keep believing in what we are doing, because we are creating proper chances.

“That’s something I have been critical of, and the fans have been critical of, in the past couple of years, that we don’t create enough chances.

“I think now you’re seeing a Dundee side that are creating a lot of chances. Now it’s time to put them away.

“The players are getting frustrated because they are coming in and blaming themselves for missing chances.

“But we have stressed to them that we would much rather that than lose a game having created nothing. And that has happened here. At the start we seemed like we played nice football and didn’t really create chances and we would have one shot at goal.

“But now we are creating enough chances to win games and we know with the strikers we have got, and the goals in midfield, and we will start putting set-pieces away, that the goals will come.

“It’s just a case of not panicking and keep believing. We will see a ruthless Dundee team coming soon.”

Preparing for another Tayside derby, against double cup winners Saints, has been the ideal antidote to Sunday’s setback.

“We have got a massive game on Wednesday night, a chance to get the club to Hampden for the first time in 15 years,” McPake said.

“So all the focus quickly has to switch to that. We were hurting, of course we were hurting, but we had to get that out the system and all focus is on St Johnstone.

“It’s been easy this week because it’s such a big game coming up. We are desperate for a cup run at this club and we have a chance now.

“I think it’s going to be a cracker. They are the holders so they will be seeing it as a chance to get another crack at getting to a final. We will be aiming to get to Hampden for the first time in 15 years.

“It’s two Premiership teams that will come out and have a right go at each other.”