Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport

James McPake confident Dundee will start taking their chances

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 4:44 pm
Dundee manager James McPake is confident his team will rediscover their goalscoring instincts (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Dundee manager James McPake is confident his team will rediscover their goalscoring instincts (Ian Rutherford/PA)

James McPake is confident his Dundee team will show their “ruthless” streak soon.

The Dark Blues have not scored in three matches and are yet to win a cinch Premiership game since getting promotion.

But McPake believes his side are creating many more chances than they were in his early months in the job two years ago.

With the likes of Leigh Griffiths, Jason Cummings and Cillian Sheridan up front, McPake is sure the goals will come if his side keep playing the same way.

Dundee’s latest defeat was a 1-0 loss at Tannadice when his side could not convert some good openings thanks to a mixture of their finishing, a last-ditch challenge by Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew, a goal-line clearance from Ryan Edwards plus the form of home goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist.

Speaking ahead of the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against St Johnstone at Dens Park, McPake said: “We just need a wee thing to fall for us and to keep believing in what we are doing, because we are creating proper chances.

“That’s something I have been critical of, and the fans have been critical of, in the past couple of years, that we don’t create enough chances.

“I think now you’re seeing a Dundee side that are creating a lot of chances. Now it’s time to put them away.

“The players are getting frustrated because they are coming in and blaming themselves for missing chances.

“But we have stressed to them that we would much rather that than lose a game having created nothing. And that has happened here. At the start we seemed like we played nice football and didn’t really create chances and we would have one shot at goal.

“But now we are creating enough chances to win games and we know with the strikers we have got, and the goals in midfield, and we will start putting set-pieces away, that the goals will come.

“It’s just a case of not panicking and keep believing. We will see a ruthless Dundee team coming soon.”

Preparing for another Tayside derby, against double cup winners Saints, has been the ideal antidote to Sunday’s setback.

“We have got a massive game on Wednesday night, a chance to get the club to Hampden for the first time in 15 years,” McPake said.

“So all the focus quickly has to switch to that. We were hurting, of course we were hurting, but we had to get that out the system and all focus is on St Johnstone.

“It’s been easy this week because it’s such a big game coming up. We are desperate for a cup run at this club and we have a chance now.

“I think it’s going to be a cracker. They are the holders so they will be seeing it as a chance to get another crack at getting to a final. We will be aiming to get to Hampden for the first time in 15 years.

“It’s two Premiership teams that will come out and have a right go at each other.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal