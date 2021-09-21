Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Tyrone Mings knows time is not on Villa’s side as they seek to become stronger

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 5:42 pm
Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings knows the squad and staff are in transition. (Tim Goode/PA)
Tyrone Mings insisted Aston Villa cannot use their transitional phase as an excuse for poor results.

Dean Smith’s side go to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday after losing 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last week.

Villa lost Jack Grealish after his £100million move to Manchester City while joint assistant managers John Terry and Richard O’Kelly left over the summer.

They beat Everton 3-0 on Saturday and sit 10th in the Premier League but skipper Mings – whose poor backpass gifted Mateo Kovacic a goal at Chelsea in the Premier League contest on September 11 – wants the squad to remain focused amid the changes.

“We’re obviously going through a little bit of a phase where coaching staff, players have left and other coaching staff and players have come in,” he told the club.

“I don’t want to use the excuse of ‘we need to gel, we need to bed together and understand each other before we have success’ because a lot of teams in the same league will also be going through the same things.

“The most important thing for us is that we don’t get frustrated. If the last two years have taught us anything (it) is that no season will ever be the same and we will continue to keep learning.

“Year-on-year development and progress has to be seen as successful for this club.”

Leon Bailey is unlikely to be risked after injuring his quad while scoring the third against Everton while John McGinn is expected to miss out after coming off against Everton with concussion.

