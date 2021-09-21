Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Stephane Omeonga feels he has ‘a lot to show’ fans after joining Livingston

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 6:14 pm
Stephane Omeonga is back in Scottish football (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Stephane Omeonga is back in Scottish football (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Stephane Omeonga is determined to show Scottish football fans he is a better player than many thought following his time at Hibernian.

The new Livingston midfielder became a fans’ favourite at Easter Road following a loan spell in the first half of 2019 but feels he has more to offer.

Omeonga returned to Scotland on Friday after signing a two-year contract and spending 14 days in Germany to meet Covid travel regulations.

The 25-year-old is now eager to get going in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals against Rangers.

The Belgian saw a second loan spell with Hibs cut short by the pandemic and left parent club Genoa for Serie B side Pescara last summer.

But, after going through three managers in a season, his club were relegated to the third tier and Omeonga exercised a clause in his contract before accepting an offer from Livi boss David Martindale, with the help of assistant boss Marvin Bartley, his former Hibs team-mate.

“When I was at Hibs, I always liked Scottish football, and it was a big part of my decision to come here,” Omeonga said.

“I had a conversation with the gaffer who told me that he wanted me here, so my decision was made at that point.

“When I spoke with Marv, it reminded me of the time I had with Hibs, which was a good time.

“I did some good things but I don’t think I showed enough, because I only played for six months, and then when I came back it was only two months and I didn’t play much. And then Covid happened.

“So I think I have a lot to show. A lot of people think I was just okay, and I have to show I am more than okay.”

Omeonga has trained since Saturday and is in contention for Wednesday’s Ibrox tie.

“I am 100 per cent fit and ready in my head,” he said. “I am hungry to do what I do best, which is playing football.

“I am not scared, I am not stressed, I am happy and I just can’t wait.

“It’s for this kind of game that I came back here – big stage, big game, big opportunity. I can’t wait.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal