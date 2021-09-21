Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dover and Solihull Moors draw a blank

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 10:00 pm
There were no goals at Crabble (PA)
Dover held on to earn their third point of the season as they drew 0-0 with Solihull Moors.

The draw sees Solihull climb a place in the National League table, moving above Wrexham into seventh.

The visitors had some early chances when Jordan Cranston saw his effort deflected and a curling shot from the league’s joint-top goalscorer, Joe Sbarra, flew wide of the post.

Dover also had chances and came close in the 15th minute when Ricky Miller’s shot was pushed away by Ryan Boot and cleared by captain Kyle Storer.

Moors continued to hunt for an opener in the second half but Adam Rooney and Ryan Barnett were unable to capitalise.

Junior Tiensia had a good chance on goal in the second half but was deflected and saved by Boot.

