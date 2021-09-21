Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021
Sport

Elliot Lee goal not enough to lift Charlton out of League One relegation zone

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 10:07 pm
Elliot Lee’s goal was not enough to secure victory for Charlton (PA)
Elliot Lee’s goal was not enough to secure victory for Charlton (PA)

Charlton remain in the Sky Bet League One relegation places following a 1-1 draw with Gillingham at Priestfield.

The visitors were dominant in the first half, counter-attacking to good effect with Corey Blackett-Taylor catching the eye on the right wing.

He twice pulled the ball back for Conor Washington, but the striker was unable to convert from inside the box.

However, Elliot Lee made the Addicks’ early pressure pay on 18 minutes when he latched on to a cross from Blackett-Taylor before producing a clinical finish to beat goalkeeper Jamie Cumming from inside the penalty area.

Steve Evans made a double change at the break to inspire his Gills team into life, and it did not take long for his troops to react.

Kyle Dempsey’s shot on 56 minutes cannoned off the upright with defender Ben Purrington only able to put the loose ball through his own net from a yard out.

Chelsea loanee Cumming then made two stunning saves to deny both Josh Davison and Sam Lavelle, with substitute Danny Lloyd striking the post at the other end.

Both sides had to settle for a point each as Jayden Stockley wasted a glorious chance in added time for the visitors.

