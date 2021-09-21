Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021
Lee Johnson says Sunderland ‘nowhere near peaking’ after polished win at Wigan

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 11:18 pm
Lee Johnson says Sunderland have more to give (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Lee Johnson says Sunderland have more to give (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Lee Johnson insists his Sunderland side ‘haven’t peaked, nowhere near’ after seeing them book their place in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 victory at Wigan.

The clash pitted the top two in Sky Bet League One against each other, but a total of 17 changes – eight to Sunderland, nine to Wigan – showed where the contest lay on the respective list of priorities.

Right from the off, Sunderland were first to every ball, with Aiden O’Brien seeing a 25-yard effort flash just wide of Ben Amos’ right-hand post.

Nathan Broadhead did open the scoring on 26 minutes with a low shot, before Dennis Cirkin saw a rasping drive tipped over by Amos.

The win was sealed nine minutes after the restart when Luke O’Nien finished off a lovely team move with a fine finish.

“It was so good, I’m really happy,” enthused Johnson. “It showed how hard these players have worked in training that we looked so fluid.

“I thought the second-half performance was outstanding. We had total control, and I hardly felt we were in any danger.

“The thing is, we can only get better. We haven’t peaked, nowhere near.

“It’ll probably take until game 15 or 20 because we recruited late.”

For Wigan boss Leam Richardson, it was a first defeat since the opening-day loss at Sunderland, from whom his side took over leadership of League One at the weekend on goal difference.

“First and foremost, that certainly wasn’t the result we wanted,” he acknowledged.

“But on the flip side, there were a lot of lads who needed 90 minutes, and the bench was full of academy graduates.

“We know the campaign is going to be so tough, with so many three-game weeks on the way.

“We need as many lads up to speed in terms of match minutes, sharpness and decision making, and there’s no better way to do that than  a very competitive game.”

