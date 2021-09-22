Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

On this day in 2018: Anthony Joshua defeats Alexander Povetkin to retain belts

By Press Association
September 22, 2021, 6:27 am
Anthony Joshua defeated Alexander Povetkin on this day in 2018 (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua defeated Alexander Povetkin on this day in 2018 (Nick Potts/PA)

Anthony Joshua defended his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles with victory over Alexander Povetkin at Wembley on this day in 2018.

The British fighter retained his belts with a seventh-round stoppage, having knocked his Russian opponent down twice.

Joshua, who claimed his 22nd consecutive victory, overcame some early punishment as Povetkin broke his nose in the first round with a brutal three-punch combination.

But Joshua came back and ended it in the seventh, flooring Povetkin with a right and then, when the Russian got up on the count of 10, finishing the job with a flurry of punches.

Anthony Joshua, left, floored Povetkin twice in the seventh round
Anthony Joshua floored Alexander Povetkin twice in the seventh round (Nick Potts/PA)

He said: “Alexander Povetkin is a very tough challenger; he proved that. But I’ve come in here to have fun, do what I’ve been working on in the gym and give it my best.

“I realised he was strong to the head, but I know that he was weak to the body, so instead of jabbing to the head, I was switching it up.

“He threw a good right, but let’s not worry about that, that’s out the way.”

Joshua, who called out Deontay Wilder after the fight, had to settle for a bout with Andy Ruiz Jr nine months later and stunningly suffered his first defeat, being knocked down in the seventh before winning a rematch three months later.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal