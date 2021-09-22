Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Football rumours: Dean Henderson wants to be loaned out by Manchester United

By Press Association
September 22, 2021, 7:12 am
Dean Henderson and Mason Mount (Oli Scarff/Tess Derry/PA)
Dean Henderson and Mason Mount (Oli Scarff/Tess Derry/PA)

What the papers say

Dean Henderson is reportedly seeking a spell away from Old Trafford after being usurped by David De Gea as the side’s goalkeeper. Henderson has been unable to even earn a bench spot this season due to suffering from long Covid. The Sun says the 24-year-old England international wants to be sent out on loan in January, after having previously been sent by United to Sheffield United twice.

A reward is in the offing for Mason Mount‘s efforts for the Three Lions and Chelsea, according to the Evening Standard. The paper says the 22-year-old midfielder, who signed a five-year contract with the Blues in July 2019, will be offered a new contract by the club in coming months.

Could Diogo Dalot be heading back to Italy? That is the view of the Mirror, which reports Jose Mourino wants to bring the Manchester United full-back to Roma following his previous time on loan at AC Milan. The manager brought the Portugal international, 22, to Old Trafford in 2018 and is planning to move on him in January, the paper says while citing Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Ronald Koeman could reportedly be replaced as Barcelona boss by another former Everton manager. If the club can sack the 58-year-old without paying out some £10million then they will hire Roberto Martinez, 48, as his replacement, according to the Mail.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Bernd Leno: Eurosport says Arsenal will make the Germany goalkeeper, 29, available for transfer after custodian Aaron Ramsdale arrived from Sheffield United in the summer.

Mikel Oyarzabal: Real Sociedad’s 24-year-old Spain forward is being monitored by Manchester City, according to TeamTalk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal