Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Marco Silva finds positive in depth of Fulham squad following Carabao Cup exit

By Press Association
September 22, 2021, 11:43 am
Fulham boss Marco Silva is pleased with the depth of his squad (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Fulham boss Marco Silva is pleased with the depth of his squad (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Marco Silva declared himself pleased with the depth of his Fulham squad despite their Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Leeds.

Silva had made 11 changes in his starting XI from the one which lost to Reading in the Championship on Saturday, including resting the in-form Aleksandar Mitrovic and Harry Wilson, but his side pushed Marcelo Bielsa’s men all the way during Tuesday night’s match at Craven Cottage.

Nothing could separate the sides in normal time, with neither able to find a breakthrough, before the Premier League visitors eventually edged through to round four 6-5 on penalties.

“Not surprised (to see the strength in depth), pleased to see as a manager when I changed 11 players,” Silva said.

“I see what they did. I am really pleased – it shows the depth of our squad. It shows the competition I am always telling you that we have and I can see every single day.

“If someone will not perform or go to sleep a little bit, they will be in trouble because the other one will be there.

“This is everything that I want. This way we can improve as a team and get stronger in the future.”

Leeds winger Daniel James acknowledged his side had to work on converting chances into goals, having registered only three shots on target from 12 attempts.

“I think maybe we were disappointed because we created a lot of chances to go and win the game in normal time,” James said on LUTV.

“Thankfully the boys stepped up and put the penalties in the back of the net. Credit to the young boys who came on, they did so well and stuck their penalties away.

“We created a lot in the first half, just like the game other day (Friday night’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Newcastle). It’s something we have got to work on – we have to score when we are on top.

“We just need to keep making those chances, but putting them way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal