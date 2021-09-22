Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Richard Marshall parts company with Salford after inconsistent campaign

By Press Association
September 22, 2021, 11:49 am
Salford head coach Richard Marshall after the Betfred Super League match at The Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens. Picture date: Saturday April 3, 2021.
Salford have parted company with head coach Richard Marshall after less than 12 months in the role.

The Red Devils issued a brief statement saying the decision has been made with immediate effect and by mutual consent.

The 45-year-old Marshall was appointed as the successor to Ian Watson when the latter left to join Huddersfield last December but the new boss struggled to deliver any consistency in the 2021 Super League season.

The Red Devils finished in 11th place, with only relegated Leigh below them, after winning seven of their 22 matches.

A club statement read: “Salford Red Devils would like to thank Richard Marshall for his efforts this season and we wish him and his family all the best for the future.

“The club will make no further comment at this time.”

Marshall arrived at the AJ Bell Stadium with a fine coaching pedigree.

Rochdale Hornets v Swinton Lions – Betfred Championship Summer Bash – Bloomfield Road
Richard Marshall struggled for consistency at Salford in 2021 (PA Images/Richard Sellers)

The former Huddersfield, London Broncos, Leigh and Halifax forward cut his coaching teeth under Tony Smith at Warrington before being appointed by the Panthers.

He guided the Yorkshire club to regular play-off positions from 2015-19 before joining St Helens as assistant coach.

Former Toronto head coach Paul Rowley, who has worked on the backroom team at Salford for the last three years, has emerged as a potential successor while experienced coaches Brian McDermott, Chris Chester, Danny Ward and Andrew Henderson are also being linked with the job.

Salford have have already begun recruiting for 2022, with Brisbane Broncos half-back Brodie Croft among the new faces already lined up.

