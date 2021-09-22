Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

The MCC replaces the word ‘batsman’ with ‘batter’ in the laws of cricket

By Press Association
September 22, 2021, 1:23 pm
The MCC has changed the laws of cricket to include the word “batter” rather than “batsman” (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Marylebone Cricket Club has officially replaced the word ‘batsman’ with the gender-neutral alternative ‘batter’ in the laws of the game.

MCC, which owns Lord’s, is recognised as the sole authority on cricket’s laws and has taken the decision to update its terminology in a bid to achieve greater inclusivity.

The matter was previously addressed in 2017, but it was decided not to make a change at that point.

Jamie Cox, assistant secretary (Cricket and Operations) at the club, said: “MCC believes in cricket being a game for all and this move recognises the changing landscape of the game in modern times.

“Use of the term ‘batter’ is a natural evolution in our shared cricketing language and the terminology has already been adopted by many of those involved in the sport. It is the right time for this adjustment to be recognised formally and we are delighted, as the guardians of the laws, to announce these changes.”

Alex Hartley welcomed the move on social media.
Alex Hartley welcomed the move on social media (Mike Egerton/PA)

The decision was largely welcomed on social media, but there were a predictable number of dissenting voices commenting on the MCC’s Twitter thread.

Alex Hartley, the 2017 Women’s World Cup winner and Lancashire captain, took on critics of the move.

She wrote “Some of the comments on this post make me angry. If you hate it, grow up. Cricket is a sport for everyone and this is a small but big move.”

Responding to replies, Hartley also suggested use of the words ‘nightwatcher’ instead of ‘nightwatchman’ and ‘third’ in place of ‘third man’.

