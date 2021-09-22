Poulter up for Ryder Cup and Hamilton travels – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 22.

Football

Jose Mourinho got hands on at Roma training.

Wayne Rooney spent time away from the day job.

Sergio Aguero had a trim.

Illan Meslier made friends at Fulham.

Making friends in London… 👀😂🥶 pic.twitter.com/YNtjUIQbwI — Illan Meslier (@MeslierIllan) September 22, 2021

Alan Shearer met up with Geordie pal Steve Harmison.

Christian Benteke focused on Monday’s game against Brighton.

All smiles and all eyes on Monday 👊🏾🔜 pic.twitter.com/JLSnZZMC0Z — Christian Benteke (@chrisbenteke) September 22, 2021

Manchester City recalled Riyad Mahrez’s first goals for the club, which he scored on this day in 2018.

Twenty-five years earlier, Robbie Fowler scored his first goal for Liverpool.

Start of special journey 👊🏻🔴 https://t.co/Slyqo2smHv — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) September 22, 2021

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton travelled.

Golf

Martin Kaymer found the perfect T-shirt for Ian Poulter.

Poulter was in high spirits with the Ryder Cup looming large.

No job too big for Europe vice-captain Graeme McDowell this week.

No job too big for our vice captains this week 🇪🇺🏆👊🏼@Graeme_McDowell @RyderCupEurope pic.twitter.com/TVhzDzY9Gj — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) September 22, 2021

Cricket

Sam Billings was game after a big weekend.

Katherine Brunt reached a milestone.

Love you Katherine – never change ❤️ https://t.co/xnsOQPcpTB — Isa Guha (@isaguha) September 22, 2021

Jason Roy was ready for the IPL.

Tennis

Rafael Nadal sent hugs to the people of La Palma.

Siguiendo las noticias y sufriendo con las terribles imágenes de la erupción del volcán en La Palma y las consecuencias para tantas familias afectadas. Enviarles un fuerte abrazo a todas y ojalá esto termine pronto. Intentaremos aportar nuestro granito de arena en su momento. pic.twitter.com/emarM826bS — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 22, 2021

Rugby Union

Danny Cipriani hailed a breakthrough in Premiership rugby.

James Haskell went under the knife.

Operation day –Lets fix this back so I can walk properly and sleep properly 🥰 see you on the other side pic.twitter.com/7vcSkXvyZ6 — James Haskell (@jameshaskell) September 22, 2021

Just three old-timers having a coffee…

Boxing

Tyson Fury’s fight with Deontay Wilder moved closer.

Anthony Joshua answered some of life’s big questions.

Eddie Hearn and AJ had a laugh.

Campbell Hatton was getting ready.

Another step closer to fight night 🌪🥊 #HurricaneHatton pic.twitter.com/dQclQMPQrn — Campbell Hatton (@CampbellHatton) September 22, 2021

Swimming

Adam Peaty took some time out from the ballroom.