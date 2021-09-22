Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Poulter up for Ryder Cup and Hamilton travels – Wednesday’s sporting social

By Press Association
September 22, 2021, 6:10 pm
Ian Poulter and Lewis Hamilton (Gareth Fuller/POOL via FIA/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 22.

Football

Jose Mourinho got hands on at Roma training.

Wayne Rooney spent time away from the day job.

Sergio Aguero had a trim.

Illan Meslier made friends at Fulham.

Alan Shearer met up with Geordie pal Steve Harmison.

Christian Benteke focused on Monday’s game against Brighton.

Manchester City recalled Riyad Mahrez’s first goals for the club, which he scored on this day in 2018.

Twenty-five years earlier, Robbie Fowler scored his first goal for Liverpool.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton travelled.

Golf

Martin Kaymer found the perfect T-shirt for Ian Poulter.

Poulter was in high spirits with the Ryder Cup looming large.

No job too big for Europe vice-captain Graeme McDowell this week.

Cricket

Sam Billings was game after a big weekend.

Katherine Brunt reached a milestone.

Jason Roy was ready for the IPL.

Tennis

Rafael Nadal sent hugs to the people of La Palma.

Rugby Union

Danny Cipriani hailed a breakthrough in Premiership rugby.

James Haskell went under the knife.

Just three old-timers having a coffee…

Boxing

Tyson Fury’s fight with Deontay Wilder moved closer.

Anthony Joshua answered some of life’s big questions.

Eddie Hearn and AJ had a laugh.

Campbell Hatton was getting ready.

Swimming

Adam Peaty took some time out from the ballroom.

