Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

George Skivington feels Mark Atkinson’s consistency earned England recognition

By Press Association
September 22, 2021, 6:18 pm
Gloucester centre Mark Atkinson has been called up by England (David Davies/PA)
Gloucester boss George Skivington believes that centre Mark Atkinson’s consistency of performance helped underpin his England training squad selection.

Atkinson features among eight uncapped players selected by England head coach Eddie Jones in a 45-man group.

The squad will gather on Sunday for a three-day camp in south west London.

Atkinson had spells with Sale, Wasps, Esher and Bedford before he joined Gloucester in 2014, and at 31, he offers Jones considerable midfield experience ahead of this season’s autumn Tests.

“I think it’s great,” Skivington said, of Atkinson’s call-up. “Last season, he was probably the best ball-in-hand 12 in the league.

“Speaking to Eddie last season, I knew he was on the radar. I think probably he was disappointed he didn’t get any involvement in the summer (when England played the United States and Canada).

“So, yes, I am just delighted for him, and hopefully he gets an opportunity.

Gloucester Rugby v London Irish – Gallagher Premiership – Kingsholm Stadium
Mark Atkinson (centre) in action for Gloucester (David Davies/PA)

“I think consistency is the key for any Premiership player.

“You aspire to be consistent week in, week out. Having one or two good games, and then 10 average ones, isn’t ideal for your club and it certainly won’t get you recognised at international level.

“His commitment to the cause and his consistently good performances have got him noticed.

“I know that he (Jones) likes his like ball-playing ability. He is solid in defence, and he does find a way through the line. He has got a good off-load game.

Gloucester v Ulster – Heineken Champions Cup – Group B – Kingsholm Stadium
Gloucester head coach George Skivington (David Davies/PA)

“He is smart as well. If you are a 10 playing with him outside you, it is very comforting because he makes good decisions. He reads the game well.”

Atkinson is joined in the England squad by his Gloucester colleagues Jonny May and Lewis Ludlow.

Jones has certainly offered a nod to the future in terms of his wing selections, with young prospects Adam Radwan, Louis Lynagh and Ollie Sleightholme all selected.

But there is also a considerable emphasis on the experience provided by 66 times-capped wing May, whose 33 tries for England is a total bettered only by Rory Underwood.

Skivington added: “Jonny tends to take things in his stride. He is a confident bloke, he knows what his strengths and weaknesses are.

“I think it is a feather in his cap because there has been a lot of talk about these young guys coming through and all the rest of it.

“But I think it is a big statement that Eddie still knows that Jonny is a rock for him and he delivers on a week-to-week basis.”

