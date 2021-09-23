Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Callum Davidson hails Hampden return “a great achievement” for St Johnstone

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 1:26 am
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is delighted to be heading back to Hampden Park (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is delighted to be heading back to Hampden Park (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson was thrilled his players booked another date at Hampden Park after beating Dundee 2-0 at Dens Park in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final.

The holders progressed thanks to second-half goals from Shaun Rooney and Ali Crawford.

Davidson was delighted for the fans who had missed out last season as the club lifted the League Cup and Scottish Cup.

He said: “It’s one of those we said we’d do for the supporters. I thought they were brilliant for us. They kept us going all the way through.

“I thought Dundee, in the first half, probably had the better chances.

“In the second half we weathered the storm but once we scored, I thought we settled down, soaked up pressure and then hit them on the counter.

“It’s just great to go back to Hampden really. It’s fantastic. It’s a great achievement by a club like St Johnstone to get there again.

“It is really important to have the fans there as last year they were not allowed to come.”

Dundee boss James McPake is fed up sounding like a broken record after his side failed to score for the fourth game running.

He said: “It was a hard one to take, particularly after the chances we had in the first half.

“Again, it is a broken record and I am coming out and saying the same things.

“When you are creating gilt-edged chances, you have to take them no matter what level you are playing at but particularly against better sides.

“You know that when they get a chance they are going to hurt you.

“That’s what happened. The first one was a poor goal. It was a set-play and it was ridiculous we lost that goal.

“It was really poor defending and the same at the second goal.”

