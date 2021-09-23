Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Liverpool tackling homophobia in football, says the club’s diversity manager

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 10:43 am
Liverpool have taken measures to stop homophobic chanting by fans (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool have “moved the conversation forward” when it comes to addressing homophobia in football, according to the man tasked with improving inclusivity at Anfield.

Rishi Jain, senior manager equality, diversity and inclusion, admits there is no quick fix to problems of homophobia and racism in football but believes, with the help of manager Jurgen Klopp, they have already made significant strides on the former.

Twice within a fortnight in August Reds fans were condemned by the club for homophobic chants directed firstly at Norwich’s on-loan Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour and the during the home game with Thomas Tuchel’s European champions.

The offensive song has had regular airings in meetings with the Stamford Bridge side over the years but this season Liverpool have moved to try to put a stop to it.

Klopp, in an interview with Paul Amann, the founder of Liverpool’s LGBT+ supporters group Kop Outs which is backed by the club, urged fans not to sing the song again saying: “It’s from no perspective the nicest song in the world, so it’s not necessary.”

Jain believes that and the support of players like club captain Jordan Henderson have elevated awareness of the problem to a new level.

“It is a wider problem but are we going to shy away from it? No,” he told the PA news agency.

“This club has done a massive amount of work to address issues of homophobic chanting.

“The example of the Chelsea chant and the piece with Jurgen we have moved that conversation forward decades probably.

“I know that is appreciated not only by our supporter base but other supporter bases who really feel offended by that chant.

“And we will keep on doing that. It is not just ‘Right, we’ve ticked a box, see you later’.

“It is about how we continue to have that conversation and educate people in the right way and move the dial forward.”

Despite the work being done across the board by clubs, the Football Association and the Premier League there are currently no openly gay footballers in England’s top four divisions.

Earlier this month former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand told a Parliamentary committee of MPs a gay footballer was advised against publicly coming out by a lawyer over fears of the effect the media scrutiny would have on his mental health.

Liverpool's senior manager equality, diversity and inclusion Rishi Jain sat in the stand at Anfield
Rishi Jain, Liverpool’s senior manager equality, diversity and inclusion, believes a gay footballer coming out is not “a million miles away” (Credit: Liverpool FC)

Jain, however, hopes the day is getting closer when it will no longer be an issue.

“I don’t feel like we are a million miles away from that now,” he added.

“The work LGBGT+ supporters’ groups have done, work the football authorities have done, Stonewall and other charities in the space we are moving forward.

“I do think we will get there but that’s not the ultimate goal. For me it is having a football stadium, having an industry, our national sport, where you can be whoever you want without fear of discrimination.

“Their reasons to come out or not is personal to them. All we could ever promise is if anyone from our club or any player we are associated with chose to make that decision we would back them to the hilt.

“There are not many other industries you would need to come out and declare your sexuality, so why should you have to?

“But at the same time when that does happen we will be standing side-by-side with any player, showing support for them.

“When that happens it will be a landmark moment for the game but it will immediately become history. It should just become part and parcel.”

