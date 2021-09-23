Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barrow captain Mark Ellis and James Jones set to return against Newport

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 11:38 am
Mark Ellis could make his return for Barrow against Newport (Nick Potts/PA)

Barrow are set to be boosted by the return of two players to their squad in preparation for their game against Newport.

Captain Mark Ellis is eligible to return following his three-match suspension and defender James Jones is also back from a one game suspension.

George Williams could feature after returning from injury, coming off the bench in the second half of Barrow’s game against Bradford.

According to Barrow boss Mark Cooper, defender Connor Brown has an “outside chance” of returning from injury to play, as reported by the North West Evening Mail.

Newport will be without midfielder Scot Bennett for the Barrow clash.

Bennett will have a spell on the sidelines after fracturing his metatarsal during Newport’s 1-0 loss to Northampton.

Goalkeeper Joe Day is back in contention.

Day missed Newport’s 2-1 win against Walsall due to a thigh injury, with Nick Townsend replacing him.

