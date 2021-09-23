Barrow captain Mark Ellis and James Jones set to return against Newport

Barrow are set to be boosted by the return of two players to their squad in preparation for their game against Newport.

Captain Mark Ellis is eligible to return following his three-match suspension and defender James Jones is also back from a one game suspension.

George Williams could feature after returning from injury, coming off the bench in the second half of Barrow’s game against Bradford.

According to Barrow boss Mark Cooper, defender Connor Brown has an “outside chance” of returning from injury to play, as reported by the North West Evening Mail.

Newport will be without midfielder Scot Bennett for the Barrow clash.

Bennett will have a spell on the sidelines after fracturing his metatarsal during Newport’s 1-0 loss to Northampton.

Goalkeeper Joe Day is back in contention.

Day missed Newport’s 2-1 win against Walsall due to a thigh injury, with Nick Townsend replacing him.