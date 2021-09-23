Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alphonse Areola believes West Ham ‘can go far in every competition’ this season

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 12:01 pm
Alphonse Areola enjoyed a West Ham debut to remember (Martin Rickett/PA)

Alphonse Areola helped West Ham to victory at Manchester United on his debut for a club he believes have the quality to make this a season to remember.

After 17 winless visits to Old Trafford stretching back to 2007, the Hammers finally triumphed in the north west thanks to Manuel Lanzini’s early strike in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup third-round tie.

Areola was among the best performers in West Ham’s 1-0 victory, producing some important saves as the France goalkeeper made his first appearance since joining on loan from Paris St Germain.

The 28-year-old knows a thing or two about success having been part of France’s triumphant 2018 World Cup squad, as well as title-winning PSG and Real Madrid teams, and believes David Moyes’ side can enjoy a fruitful campaign.

“I was happy to start and to help the team win that game but I think all of the team did a great job and that we kept our goal with a clean sheet,” Areola, who spent last season on loan at Fulham, said.

“One thing is that I will enjoy tonight with the team. That is the most important thing.

“I am happy with my performance, tonight we have to enjoy that win against a big, big team.

“We have to keep that and try to keep that game as a reference and show that we are a team who are playing for something.

“I think we have a good group with quality and we are all focused on one thing, to win. For me I think we can go far in every competition.

“The gaffer changed the team and we responded really well, everyone can play in that team and perform and help the team.”

Areola is fighting with long-serving number one Lukasz Fabianski for the starting spot at West Ham, who made 10 alterations from Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League loss to the same opposition.

It was a spirited response to that defeat and particularly sweet for former Red Devils boss Moyes, who the goalkeeper continues to build a relationship with following his summer arrival.

West Ham United manager David Moyes and Mark Noble celebrate the win at Old Trafford
“We are just talking to each other,” Areola said. “We are happy for him.

“We are playing for him as well. As a team we are really happy to win that game.

“Manchester United is a big club so it shows that we are at a level to really compete against that kind of team. Great atmosphere, good group and we work for the wins.”

Progress to the Carabao Cup fourth round means a clash with perennial competition winners Manchester City at the London Stadium next month.

“Oh another big game,” Areola added. “If you want to win something you have to beat every team.

“We are competitors and we want to win and against big teams. We recover and prepare for Saturday first.”

West Ham return to Premier League action at Leeds on Saturday, when Manchester United host Aston Villa in a lunchtime kick-off.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made 11 changes on Wednesday night and is set to rotate again this weekend, when he wants a response from the group.

“The first 10 minutes we were slow, pedestrian both in possession and out of possession,” the Norwegian said.

“That is something we have to address and we do address. I wasn’t very pleased with the start at all, no.

“The response was great again but we can’t find ourselves in these situations and expect to get the wins that we have done, fantastically in the last year and a half. We need to start games better.”

