MK Dons boss Liam Manning could name unchanged side against Wycombe

MK Dons manager Liam Manning will keep any changes to a minimum as he looks to extends his side’s unbeaten run against Wycombe.

It is a policy that has served Manning well as the Milton Keynes club have racked up a six-match run without defeat, including four wins, in League One.

Any tweaks have tended to come in midfield or attack and that could be the case again on Saturday, with the likes of Tennai Watson, Charlie Brown and Josh McEachran options for the Dons boss.

Max Watters is fit again and marked his second substitute appearance after injury with a goal in the 4-1 success at Gillingham. However, fellow forward Mo Eisa (groin) and midfielder David Kasumu (hamstring) are not ready yet.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth will freshen up his team following Wanderers’ Carabao Cup exploits in midweek.

The likes of Jack Grimmer, Josh Scowen, Gareth McCleary, Curtis Thompson and Sam Vokes are expected to be recalled, having been left out of the starting line-up against Manchester City.

Dominic Gape made his first appearance since April, after recovering from a serious calf injury, at the Etihad Stadium and he could be involved again – most likely as a substitute.

Anis Mehmeti is available again after completing a three-match ban while fellow midfielders Matt Bloomfield (concussion) and Nick Freeman (knee) will be assessed.