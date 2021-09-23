Steve Cooper takes charge of Nottingham Forest as Millwall visit City Ground

Steve Cooper will begin his Nottingham Forest reign with a home match against Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The former Swansea boss was appointed Chris Hughton’s successor on Tuesday after caretaker Steven Reid had helped the strugglers to a first victory of the campaign at Huddersfield last weekend.

Forest were without transfer deadline day signings Braian Ojeda and Mohamed Drager for that fixture after the pair were forced to self-isolate following international duty which took them to countries on the UK Government’s red list.

Both are back in training now and will aim to be involved under new manager Cooper while Jordi Osei-Tutu (hamstring) will need to be assessed.

Millwall need to check on Jed Wallace after illness ruled him out of the midweek Carabao Cup clash with Leicester which the Foxes won 2-0.

Danny McNamara (groin) was not risked by boss Gary Rowett but is back in training and in contention to feature against Forest.

Mason Bennett is unlikely to be involved while he continues to struggle with a back injury and Sheyi Ojo is still affected by a bout of illness.

Shaun Hutchinson did return from a thigh issue on Wednesday and Benik Afobe (knee) was used off the bench to provide the Lions manager with a timely boost.