Coventry defender Jake Clarke-Slater doubtful for clash with Peterborough

Coventry defender Jake Clarke-Slater is a doubt for the visit of Peterborough on Friday night.

The 24-year-old, who is on loan from Chelsea, suffered concussion in a clash of heads and was substituted during last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Millwall at the Den.

Viktor Gyökeres is likely to start for Coventry as he aims to add to his tally of five for the season.

Ever-present defenders Dom Hyam and Kyle McFadzean are expected to continue at the back for Mark Robins’ men.

Peterborough will travel to the West Midlands without Jack Marriott.

The 27-year-old has suffered a severe hamstring injury and could be out of action for around five months.

It remains unknown whether striker Jonson Clarke-Harris will be included in the squad for Friday night as he awaits the verdict from an FA charge of alleged historic abusive comments on social media.

Jorge Grant is expected to line up once again after scoring in last week’s 3-0 win over Birmingham.