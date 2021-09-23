Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Coventry defender Jake Clarke-Slater doubtful for clash with Peterborough

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 5:24 pm
Jake Clarke-Salter could miss the visit of Peterborough after suffering concussion against Millwall (Nigel French/PA)
Jake Clarke-Salter could miss the visit of Peterborough after suffering concussion against Millwall (Nigel French/PA)

Coventry defender Jake Clarke-Slater is a doubt for the visit of Peterborough on Friday night.

The 24-year-old, who is on loan from Chelsea, suffered concussion in a clash of heads and was substituted during last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Millwall at the Den.

Viktor Gyökeres is likely to start for Coventry as he aims to add to his tally of five for the season.

Ever-present defenders Dom Hyam and Kyle McFadzean are expected to continue at the back for Mark Robins’ men.

Peterborough will travel to the West Midlands without Jack Marriott.

The 27-year-old has suffered a severe hamstring injury and could be out of action for around five months.

It remains unknown whether striker Jonson Clarke-Harris will be included in the squad for Friday night as he awaits the verdict from an FA charge of alleged historic abusive comments on social media.

Jorge Grant is expected to line up once again after scoring in last week’s 3-0 win over Birmingham.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]