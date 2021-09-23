Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021
Sport

Robbie Neilson hails Hearts players’ ‘flexibility’ after good start to season

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 6:21 pm
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson (Jane Barlow/PA)

Robbie Neilson has praised the adaptability of his high-flying Hearts players after their unbeaten start to the cinch Premiership campaign.

The manager usually favours a 3-4-3 formation when all his key men are available but, with wing-back Michael Smith out injured, he switched to a 4-1-4-1 system for last weekend’s 2-2 draw away to Ross County.

Neilson is impressed at how adept his players are at dealing with any tactical tweaks.

He said: “We spoke with the players at the start of the season about playing two different shapes. One was how we normally play and the other was how we played up at Dingwall.

“It’s about having that flexibility to change the shape either before the game or in the game. We have to try different things. We can’t be too consistent in what we’re doing. We have ways that we want to play but depending on personnel and who we’re playing against, we need to be flexible.

“Whether we’re more comfortable with three at the back depends who’s in our three, who we put at wing-back, who the midfield two are. We had four at the back at Ross County and probably looked more susceptible to losing goals than we did with three.

“It really depends on the personnel. We decided to go with four defenders and one (midfield) sitter at Ross County because we wanted more attack-minded players in the team, and if we’d come in at half-time 6-2 ahead you’d have thought it was the right score but instead we came in 2-1 down.

“One of the reasons we decided to play the 3-4-3 system is that we have John Souttar and Stephen Kingsley who can pass the ball out from the back. Although we changed it last week because of the personnel we had, I think it’s a system that we’ll try and keep to as much as we can.”

Smith and Josh Ginnelly are back in contention after injury so Neilson has a full-strength squad for this weekend’s home match to Livingston.

He is braced for a difficult challenge against a side who notched their first league win against Celtic last weekend.

The manager said: “I’m expecting a tough game from Livingston. They had a brilliant result against Celtic on Sunday and I was at Ibrox on Wednesday and they were 0-0 for almost 50 minutes. They didn’t have a massive threat going forward but they shut Rangers out for a while.

“They make it very difficult for you to play. They’re well organised and they work extremely hard. They’ve got some threats in their team as well that can catch you out if you switch off. At the start of every year, people look at them as a team that could potentially go down but they always prove people wrong.”

