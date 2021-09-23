Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Reading to assess Liam Moore and Tom Holmes ahead of clash with Middlesbrough

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 6:36 pm
Liam Moore is a doubt for Reading (Simon Galloway/PA)
Reading will check on captain Liam Moore and fellow defender Tom Holmes ahead of their Championship clash with Middlesbrough.

Moore limped off during last week’s victory over Peterborough with an ankle problem and his replacement Holmes then promptly followed suit against Fulham on Saturday.

Holmes’ departure allowed Danny Drinkwater to make his debut and the on-loan Chelsea man is pushing for a first start.

Goalkeeper Rafael is in contention for a recall, although Luke Southwood would be disappointed to return to the bench after playing in two victories. Yakou Meite, Lucas Joao, Tom McIntyre and Femi Azeez are all long-term absentees.

Middlesbrough have a major doubt over full-back Anfernee Dijksteel.

He suffered a hamstring injury in last weekend’s defeat by Blackpool and appears unlikely to be fit.

Marc Bola and Paddy McNair have both returned to training after their own injuries and either could come in for Dijksteel if they are deemed ready.

Summer signing Martin Payero made his first appearance for a month as a substitute against Blackpool and is still waiting for a first start.

