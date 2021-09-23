Livingston boss David Martindale ready for another tough clash with Hearts

Livingston manager David Martindale will try and juggle his resources again as he prepares for another tough assignment.

Livi face Hearts in the cinch Premiership at Tynecastle on Saturday to complete a seven-day schedule which also saw them take on Celtic and Rangers.

Martindale’s side have beaten Celtic and lost 2-0 in the Premier Sports Cup against Rangers on Wednesday since Hearts last played, against Ross County last Saturday.

Livi have picked up more injury issues from Ibrox after losing Jackson Longridge for the game and handing Stephane Omeonga a debut, but Adam Lewis is set to feature after coming off early with what turned out to be a blistered heel.

Martindale said: “We need to go there with a game plan and it’s going to be very similar to Ibrox – we need to go there and frustrate Hearts.

“Hearts are unbeaten and we have played two games in the last four days, so it’s going to be a difficult game.

“It’s difficult and you try to kid yourself on that you are not thinking about the next game, but subconsciously you are.”

Martindale finds that team selections in such busy weeks are dictated by knocks and injuries.

“Young Adam had to come off with a slight knock and Jack McMillan came on,” he said. “It’s about trying to freshen things up and make sure we are still putting the best team on the park that we possibly can.

“Ben Williamson comes back into the mix. Ben couldn’t play at Ibrox and he played a massive part in the victory on Sunday.

“We will try and get some fresh legs on the park. A few boys took a few knocks on Wednesday so that probably rules them out of contention for Saturday.

“Jackson Longridge and Scott Pittman were on the bench to do a bit on the pitch before and after the game. I probably could have got 10-15 minutes out of them if I needed to.

“Stephane is a bit tight but that’s to be expected.”