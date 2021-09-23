Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterborough’s Jonson Clarke-Harris banned four games over historic social posts

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 7:10 pm
Jonson Clarke-Harris faces a four-game ban (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Peterborough striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has been banned for four games over historic social media posts featuring homophobic comments.

The posts date from late 2012 and early 2013, when Clarke-Harris was 18 and establishing himself with loan moves from Posh to Southend and Bury.

Clarke-Harris, now 27, has also been fined more than £5,000, the Football Association has announced.

A statement on the FA Spokesperson Twitter account read: “Peterborough United FC’s Jonson Clarke-Harris has been suspended for four matches, fined £5,300 and is required to complete a face-to-face education programme after admitting six breaches of FA Rule E3 in relation to social media comments posted between 27 October 2012 and 6 March 2013.

“The comments were insulting, abusive, improper and brought the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1.

“The comments also constitute an ‘aggravated breach’, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as they included reference to sexual orientation.

“An independent regulatory commission was subsequently convened and imposed the above sanction during a paper hearing. Their written reasons will be published in due course.”

Clarke-Harris will miss the Championship games against Coventry, Bournemouth, Bristol City and Middlesbrough as a result.

