Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Wes Hoolahan remains a doubt for Cambridge’s clash with Fleetwood

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 7:17 pm
Wes Hoolahan is 50/50 ahead of the visit of Fleetwood (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wes Hoolahan is 50/50 ahead of the visit of Fleetwood (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Cambridge midfielder Wes Hoolahan has a 50/50 chance of featuring in the game against Fleetwood at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday.

The 39-year-old missed last week’s 2-1 win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park after picking a muscular chest injury the week before and is awaiting the results of a scan.

Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov is likely to take his place in between the sticks again after being rested for the U’s 1-0 EFL Trophy win over Tottenham Under 23’s in midweek.

Joe Ironside is expected to start up front, hoping to add to his tally of five goals for the season.

Fleetwood will be without defender Darnell Johnson for the rest of the campaign.

The 23-year-old was substituted in Fleetwood’s 4-2 win over Rotherham a fortnight ago with an Achilles injury which will keep him out of action until next season.

Anthony Pilkington has not featured since August after picking up an injury in training but could be in contention for some playing time off the bench.

Callum Morton has two goals in his last two games and is pushing to start up front once again for the Cod Army.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]