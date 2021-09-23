Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021
Thelo Aasgaard ruled out of Wigan’s clash with Cheltenham

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 7:18 pm
Wigan boss Leam Richardson faces a selection poser (Richard Sellers/PA)
Wigan boss Leam Richardson faces a selection poser (Richard Sellers/PA)

Wigan boss Leam Richardson is without star midfielder Thelo Aasgaard for his side’s League One clash with Cheltenham.

Aasgaard was ruled out of the midweek Carabao Cup loss to Sunderland due to a knee injury which is set to keep him on the sidelines for four weeks.

Richardson sought plenty of positives in the defeat to the Black Cats with deadline-day signings Jason Kerr and Curtis Tilt making their respective debuts.

Both will be pushing to start but Richardson will want to keep his line-up close to the one that eased to a 4-1 win at Accrington last weekend.

Cheltenham could be without on-loan Leicester midfielder Callum Wright for up to six months after confirming the extent of his knee injury.

Will Boyle is also out for at least another month but there is better news for boss Michael Duff with Charlie Raglan and Liam Sercombe both pushing to return.

Duff continues to take a cautious approach over Kyle Vassell’s comeback from injury with the striker once again coming off the bench against Preston at Deepdale.

Fellow striker Christian Norton will not be rushed into the line-up following his deadline-day loan arrival from Stoke.

