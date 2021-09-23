Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Sutton’s Omar Bugiel and Tobi Sho-Silva to be assessed ahead of Carlisle clash

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 7:21 pm
Sutton are preparing to host Carlisle in Sky Bet League Two (George Sessions/PA)
Sutton are preparing to host Carlisle in Sky Bet League Two (George Sessions/PA)

Sutton could be without forward duo Omar Bugiel and Tobi Sho-Silva for the visit of Carlisle.

Bugiel sat out last weekend’s defeat at Exeter due to a muscle injury and Sho-Silva was forced off early on with a similar issue.

Both are not understood to be serious problems and they will be assessed by manager Matt Gray ahead of their latest fixture at Gander Green Lane.

The U’s were without Kenny Davis and Ricky Korboa for the 2-0 loss while they recover from illness and Jonathan Barden (hamstring) was also absent, with all three set to be checked before the clash with the Cumbrians.

Carlisle boss Chris Beech will be tempted to start Brennan Dickenson after his impressive display coming off the bench in their 2-2 draw with Scunthorpe last time out.

Dickenson struck a stoppage-time equaliser having also scored against Salford earlier in the month to provide his manager with another reminder of his capabilities.

Joe Riley was replaced by the goalscorer after 40 minutes but it was a tactical decision and the versatile ace could feature in the capital.

Danny Devine (hamstring), Josh Dixon (knee) and teenage striker Sam Fishburn (dead leg) will not be in the travelling party.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal