Conor Washington doubtful before Charlton clash with Portsmouth

Striker Conor Washington could be an injury doubt ahead of Charlton’s clash with Portsmouth.

The forward sustained a kick to his ankle and was taken off just after half-time during the Addicks’ midweek game against Gillingham.

Charlton manager Nigel Adkins may tinker with his starting line-up again after making seven changes to his side for the Gills game.

The Addicks are still without Ryan Inniss (thigh) and Ronnie Schwartz (calf) as they recover from injury.

Clark Robertson is expected to be out of action for Portsmouth for an unspecified timeframe.

The Pompey captain sustained a hip injury during a training session and it is uncertain when he will be back for the side.

Defender Connor Ogilvie could be in line to feature against Charlton as he recovers from a quad injury.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley told the club website: “We’re certainly hopeful for Connor. He’s made good progress and it looks positive for Saturday.”